Turkmenistan, Italy discuss further steps to strengthen bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. On November 20, 2024, the Italian Foreign Ministry hosted a meeting between Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Italian Republic Toyly Komekov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Italian Republic Edmondo Cirielli, as well as representatives of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

During the meeting, further steps were discussed to strengthen bilateral cooperation within the framework of international organizations and deepen relations in the scientific, cultural, trade and economic spheres, in particular, holding various events with the participation of the heads of relevant departments. Particular attention was paid to the issue of organizing a visit of the heads of the Italian Foreign Ministry to Ashgabat in the near future to hold inter-MFA consultations.

It was also noted that in early December 2024, representatives of the education, healthcare, energy and sustainable development sectors of Italy plan to visit Ashgabat to discuss and deepen cooperation in the areas identified at the Third Ministerial Meeting "Italy - Central Asia" in Rome in May 2024.

At the end of the meeting, the parties exchanged best wishes for peace and prosperity for the peoples of Turkmenistan and Italy, emphasizing the importance of further strengthening the partnership between the two countries.