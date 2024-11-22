Azerbaijani diaspora holds "Victory Assembly" event in Latvia's Riga (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The Azerbaijani Youth Organization operating in Latvia held an event titled "Victory Assembly" in honor of November 8—Victory Day at the Riga Technical University, Trend reports via the State Committee on Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

The event, organized by the committee, opened with a performance of Azerbaijan's national anthem, followed by a minute of silence to honor the memory of the martyrs.

Next, the Latvian MP, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Youth Organization, and an active member of the diaspora, Amil Safarov, delivered a speech.

He briefed on the Second Karabakh War, the heroism demonstrated by the victorious Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, and the glorious victory.

The event also featured a screening of a short film about the Second Karabakh War, providing extensive information about Shusha city, along with footage of the city after its liberation.

Moreover, a dance performance of "Uzundere" was presented by Malik Alakbarov and Aygun Asadova.

