Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense holds official meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense has held an official meeting, Trend reports via the ministry's statement.

"The official meeting involving Deputy Ministers, Commanders of types of troops (forces), the Commander of the Combined Arms Army, the Rector of the National Defense University, Chiefs of Main Departments and Departments, and Commanders of army corps and formations was held in a video teleconference format under the leadership of the Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

The meeting commenced with commemorating the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and sovereignty of the Motherland.

Tasks set to the Azerbaijan Army by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev were delivered to the meeting participants.

During the official meeting, the current operational situation and the organization of military service on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border were analyzed.

The minister instructed to further enhance the combat capabilities of the troops, increase vigilance, as well as properly organize combat duties.

He emphasized the importance of further increasing the intensity and quality of exercises, competitions and contests involving various types of troops, as well as reservists’ training sessions focused on advancing the knowledge of personnel and increasing its professionalism.

The measures on army development, the successful reforms, and their positive results were highlighted at the official meeting. The importance of studying the effective combat use of weapons, equipment and aviation equipment newly adopted into the armament of the Azerbaijani Army was highlighted.

Noting the positive results of the measures implemented in the field of education, the minister gave specific instructions regarding the work being done to equip the units with highly knowledgeable and professional staff.

The meeting noted strict observance of the rules of military discipline in the Azerbaijan Army, and high-level of the current disciplinary indicators.

It was noted that in the Azerbaijan Army, regular inspections were held to study the state of the daily living conditions of personnel, mutual relations in military assemblies, the attention and care of the commanding staff towards subordinates, as well as the rules of military courtesy in accordance with the requirements of the charter, and serious measures were taken towards the found negative cases.

It was emphasized that winter season measures must be reinforced, particularly in mountainous regions and units situated in harsh climatic conditions. This includes ensuring the proper storage of food, supplies, fuel, and firewood in accordance with established standards. Additionally, attention should be given to the health and well-being of personnel, with specific measures to protect against seasonal illnesses, and to provide warm clothing.

The minister instructed to continue the planned work on further improving the service, social and living conditions of the military personnel in accordance with the relevant tasks of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The minister, referring to the instructions arising from President Ilham Aliyev's address during the opening of the Victory Park and other speeches, stated that all opportunities have been provided by the Head of State to maintain the combat readiness of the Azerbaijan Army at the highest level.

The minister stated that re-emphasis the strength of Azerbaijan Army, professionalism and dedication of the servicemen by Supreme Commander-in-Chief further inspires the personnel and increases responsibility against any provocations.

Hasanov set specific tasks for the relevant officers to pay special attention to the troops’ service organization, combat training and individual professionalism of military personnel.

In the end, the minister instructed to organize combat duty ensuring strict adherence to safety rules during daily service activities and maintain the moral-psychological state of military personnel at a high level," the statement said.

