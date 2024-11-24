Kazakhstan discloses oil transportation volume for 10M2024

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 24. The volume of oil transportation through the system of main oil pipelines amounted to 57.8 million tons of oil from January through October 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan reveals that, as of the end of October, more than 26 percent of the transported oil, or 15.1 million tons, was delivered to domestic oil refineries. Approximately 46.3 million tons of oil were transported through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium pipeline.

It is also noted that the volume of oil transportation through the Atyrau-Samara section amounted to about 7.2 million tons. In January-October 2024, 1.2 million tons of Kazakh oil were sent to Germany.

By the end of 10 months, more than 3.1 million tons of oil were transported from the port of Aktau, including 1.6 million tons of oil shipped to the port of Makhachkala and 1.2 million tons shipped to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. The Atasu-Alashankou pipeline transported more than 1 million tons of oil.

Additionally, for the first 10 months, oil transit through the territory of Kazakhstan amounted to 8.4 million tons, of which 8.2 million tons were sent from the Russian Federation to the People's Republic of China and 217 thousand tons from the Russian Federation to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Kazakh oil is exported to countries such as Italy, the Netherlands, China, South Korea, Romania, France, Greece, Türkiye, Singapore, and Germany. According to the European Statistical Agency, Kazakhstan entered the top three oil exporters to the European Union last year, trailing only the US and Norway.