COP29 in Baku managed to preserve consensus adopted in UAE - European commissioner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The COP29 in Baku managed to preserve the consensus adopted in the UAE, said European Commissioner, Wopke Hoekstra, on the sidelines of COP29, Trend reports.

"We are living in exceptionally challenging geopolitical times. This was an opportunity to demonstrate unity and cooperation in a truly challenging global environment. I firmly believe that tripling the financial commitments represents a significant step forward," he said.

The European Commissioner stressed that expanding and diversifying the donor base was not only a priority for the European Union, but also a matter of fairness, given the scale of the climate crisis.

"We need more resources, and they must come from all who have the opportunity and responsibility to contribute. While we sought more ambitious mitigation measures, it is important to acknowledge that we had to face resistance from those who tried to weaken last year's consensus. The good news is that we managed to preserve this consensus, which creates the basis for positive progress towards Belem," he concluded.