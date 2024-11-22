COP for Hope: EBRD praises Azerbaijan for successful COP hosting - Alkis Drakinos (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. As part of COP29 in Baku, Trend News Agency proudly presents COP for Hope, a special project offering an unparalleled platform to hear from world leaders and trailblazers in politics, economics, science, and ecology, all united by a shared commitment to addressing today’s pressing climate challenges.

Today, we are honored to speak with Alkis Vryenios Drakinos, Regional Head of the Caucasus for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Drakinos expressed the EBRD's strong support for tackling the global climate crisis, emphasizing the critical need for collective action.

"Climate change is something we experience daily in our environment, whether it’s extreme weather events or other pressing challenges," he stated. "Being here at this level of engagement is part of a broader process in which we all come together, recognizing that this is a monumental global problem that requires collective action. Collaboration is not just an option - it is an absolute necessity for addressing this imminent challenge".

He also commended Azerbaijan for its exemplary role in hosting the event.

"We are particularly pleased and proud of Azerbaijan for hosting this event," Drakinos said. "I must say that the organization of this COP has been exceptionally smooth, and I extend my congratulations to the organizing committee. Hosting an event of this scale is a significant achievement on the global stage, and it’s something Azerbaijan can take great pride in".

Drakinos highlighted the EBRD's significant progress in becoming a green bank. "At least 50 percent of our financing is in the green area. This is a commitment we made for Paris Agreement alignment a few years ago, and we have stepped up our efforts. Since 2022 and 2023, we have achieved our goal, and this year, we are doing even more," he explained.