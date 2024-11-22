Azerbaijani FM voices concern over unfounded smear campaign against nation

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has expressed an unfounded smear campaign against the country during a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The parties discussed the bilateral and multilateral agenda, as well as ongoing negotiations within the framework of COP29.

"They also addressed the post-conflict situation in the region, the current state of the normalization process of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, and the existing challenges in the peace process.

Bayramov, expressing his concern about the coordinated, biased, and baseless defamatory campaign against Azerbaijan, delivered the country's position," the ministry added.

