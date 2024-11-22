Climate justice at COP29 requires united global effort – António Guterres

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has emphasized the imperative for global collaboration to tackle climate change and realize equitable climate outcomes, Trend reports.

In a statement on his X account, Guterres wrote:

“International cooperation centered on the Paris Agreement is indispensable to climate action. Amidst geopolitical divisions, the world needs countries to come together at COP29 to deliver climate justice and move us closer to securing a decent world for all humanity.”

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will run until November 22, opened at the Baku Olympic Stadium on November 11.

The main expectation from COP29 is to agree on a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantitative Goal (NCQG) on climate finance.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for “Conference of Parties” and is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

