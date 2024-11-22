Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Head of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva visit exhibitions at National Art Museum (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 22 November 2024 12:16 (UTC +04:00)
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Head of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva visit exhibitions at National Art Museum (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAG

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. On November 21, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, visited exhibitions at the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The exhibitions included “Sattar Bahlulzade: A Magical Tale of Nature,” “Azerbaijani Painting and Graphics of the 1920-1980s,” and “Vajiha Samadova-100: Pages from an Artist’s Life.”

During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva received detailed information about the exhibitions.

