Azercell announces exclusive “Grand Friday” discounts!

Save 75% on the “SuperSən 10GB” tariff plan with the purchase of HONOR devices

The leading mobile operator of the country “Azercell Telecom” LLC is excited to announce its “Grand Friday” campaign, offering an exclusive 75% discount on the “SuperSən 10GB” tariff plan for two months. This special promotion is available to customers purchasing HONOR smartphones or tablets.

The offer is valid for purchases made at Azercell Exclusive stores and authorized dealer outlets. After the two-month promotional period, the “SuperSən 10GB” tariff will be available at the standard rate. The campaign applies to HONOR devices priced at 199 AZN and above.

This limited time offer runs until November 30, 2024.

For full details, please visit Azercell’s official website:

"Grand Friday" campaign | Azercell