Azerbaijan sees decline in country's foreign trade turnover

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $39.3 billion for 10 months of the current year.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee shows that this figure is 9.5 percent less than in the same period of the previous year.

Over the past year, the country's exports decreased by 22.5 percent to $22.7 billion, while imports increased by 17.4 percent to $16.6 billion.

The country's foreign trade had a surplus of $6.1 billion. However, it is 2.5 times less than in the corresponding period of last year.

