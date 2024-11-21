Azerbaijani Parliament slams biased resolution of Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The National Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan has issued a statement regarding the biased resolution adopted by the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg on November 20, 2024, Trend reports.

"The Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan considers the resolution adopted by the Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies on 20 November of this year to be biased, non-objective, and unjust, and categorically rejects the baseless claims and accusations targeting our country. This political act of the Luxembourg Parliament demonstrates that that country's parliament has become a stage for political adventurism.

The issues raised in the resolution, which demonstrate an open disrespect for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and indifference to the measures taken to protect its national security, public stability, and territorial integrity, are nothing more than gross interference in Azerbaijan's internal affairs.

The allegations regarding the extraordinary presidential elections held on 7 February 2024 are completely unfounded. Azerbaijan's progress in improving election practices has been recognised internationally. The elections were held wholly in compliance with national laws and international commitments.

The statements made in the resolution regarding arbitrary arrests and the restriction of freedom of expression and assembly are based on gross distortions. The arrests of individuals mentioned in various reports were conducted based on solid evidence indicating violations of national laws, and the necessary legal procedures were observed in the process.

The claims made in the resolution as to political prisoners are unfounded and form part of a campaign aimed at discrediting Azerbaijan. Attempts to overshadow the efforts made in Azerbaijan to develop civil society and strengthen democratic processes are regrettable.

The declaration by 76 members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, including members of the Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies, as ‘personae non grata’ was due to their energetic support for actions contrary to Azerbaijan’s efforts for peace and stability as well as the sheer manifestation of disregard for our country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The call for the cancellation of these measures reflects a lack of understanding of the profound consequences this kind of support can have on bilateral and multilateral relations.

The Republic of Azerbaijan remains committed to constructive dialogue with all international partners, including Luxembourg; however, such dialogue must be based on mutual respect and adherence to international law. In this regard, the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan calls on the Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies to set aside aggressive rhetoric and to refrain from the practice of adopting resolutions that are contrary to the principles of parliamentary dialogue and diplomacy and which undermine efforts to build trust and cooperation," the statement reads.

