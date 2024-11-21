Azerbaijani servicemen attend forum in Saudi Arabia (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The 1st International Leadership Forum for Non-commissioned Officers was held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army participated in the above international forum.

The event was attended by military personnel from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Tunisia, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The forum aims to augment the leadership competencies of NCOs and fortify their management abilities.

