Kyrgyzstan, China enhance investment cooperation in mineral development

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 5. Kyrgyzstan and China are strengthening investment cooperation in mineral development, Trend reports.

During the state visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to China, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Commerce of China.

The main goal is to enhance investment cooperation in mineral development for clean energy technologies and open new growth opportunities in this area.

The MoU aims to implement Kyrgyzstan’s National Development Program through 2026 and China’s 14th Five-Year Development Plan.

On February 5, as part of President Zhaparov's state visit, talks were held with Chinese President Xi Jinping, leading to the adoption of a Joint Statement on deepening comprehensive strategic partnership. Additionally, over 20 cooperation documents were signed.

As regards the recent development of economic relations between these nations, since 2019, China has become a main trading and economic partner with Kyrgyzstan. In 2022, China constituted 37 percent of Kyrgyzstan's overall commerce, significantly surpassing other nations. China is the primary bilateral creditor of Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzstan participates in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), perceiving it as a chance to enhance foreign direct investment, modernize transportation infrastructure, and establish improved linkages with Europe and China. It is also engaged in China's Digital Silk Road Initiative, which methodically enhances its high-tech collaboration with China.

