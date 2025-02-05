Kyrgyz parliament approves new minister of health

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 5. The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has approved the appointment of Erkin Checheybayev as the new Minister of Health, Trend reports.

During the parliamentary discussions, Checheybayev emphasized that, as Minister of Health, he would focus on tackling systemic corruption, ensuring the population has access to essential medications and laboratory services, disease prevention, and the construction and equipping of medical facilities across the country.

On February 3, 2025, President Sadyr Zhaparov signed a decree appointing Checheybayev as the Acting Minister of Health. He previously served as Deputy Minister of Health in April 2018 but was relieved of this position in January 2020.

Previously, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev held the position of Minister of Health, but he was relieved of his duties by the president's decree.