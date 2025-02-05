Azerbaijan approves contribution agreement with UN - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The contribution agreement between Azerbaijan and the UN has been approved, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant decree.

Under the newly signed decree, Azerbaijan has officially approved a "Contribution Agreement" with the United Nations (UN). The agreement, which was finalized in Baku on November 11, 2024, outlines a partnership between Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations, operating under the office of the President, and the UN’s Public Institutions and Digital Government Division within the Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

Once the Contribution Agreement outlined in the decree takes effect, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations, under the President of Azerbaijan, will oversee its execution. In parallel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is tasked with notifying the United Nations that Azerbaijan has completed the necessary internal procedures to activate the agreement.