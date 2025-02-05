Uzbekistan, Malaysia sign joint statement to strengthen bilateral collaboration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 5. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim signed a Joint Statement on deepening bilateral cooperation towards strategic partnership, Trend reports.

The document was signed during the Uzbek president's visit to Malaysia.

Furthermore, the following agreements were also signed:

- An agreement on cooperation in the field of halal product conformity assessment;

- An agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters;

- An agreement on cooperation in higher education;

- An agreement on cooperation in healthcare;

- An agreement on cooperation in culture;

- An agreement on cooperation in forensic expertise;

- An agreement on academic-diplomatic cooperation;

- A protocol on cooperation in the development of smart cities;

- A joint plan for enhancing partnership in the fight against corruption for 2025-2026.