Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan, Malaysia sign joint statement to strengthen bilateral collaboration

Uzbekistan Materials 5 February 2025 12:38 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan, Malaysia sign joint statement to strengthen bilateral collaboration
Photo: Uzbek president's office

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 5. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim signed a Joint Statement on deepening bilateral cooperation towards strategic partnership, Trend reports.

The document was signed during the Uzbek president's visit to Malaysia.

Furthermore, the following agreements were also signed:

- An agreement on cooperation in the field of halal product conformity assessment;

- An agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters;

- An agreement on cooperation in higher education;

- An agreement on cooperation in healthcare;

- An agreement on cooperation in culture;

- An agreement on cooperation in forensic expertise;

- An agreement on academic-diplomatic cooperation;

- A protocol on cooperation in the development of smart cities;

- A joint plan for enhancing partnership in the fight against corruption for 2025-2026.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more