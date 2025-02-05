Iran’s foreign policy built on three core principles and remains unchanged - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Iran's foreign policy is built upon three fundamental principles, which remain unchanged, according to a statement from the Iranian government, Spokesperson for the Iranian government Fatemeh Mohajerani said in Tehran today (February 5) in response to US President Donald Trump’s recent statement that he is ready to engage in discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports.

According to her, these three principles include the dignity of both the state and its people, the ability to understand the underlying issues behind the topics at hand, and the importance of consultations. She emphasized that these guiding principles shape all of the country's policies, particularly its relations with other nations.

To note, US President Donald Trump has signed a National Security Presidential Memorandum (NSPM) aimed at reinstating maximum pressure on Iran, blocking its path to nuclear weapons, and countering its influence abroad. Trump expressed hope that this strategy would not be employed frequently and stated his willingness to engage in talks with the Iranian President.

---

