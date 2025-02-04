Azerbaijani schoolchildren set to launch satellite into orbit with SpaceX rocket

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Azerbaijani schoolchildren are set to launch a satellite into orbit for the first time with the help of a SpaceX rocket, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan told Trend.

"Innovation in space technologies is evolving every day, every hour. New technologies stimulate not only the deeper study of scientific research but also the development of commercial projects. The miniaturization of devices, especially those used in space, such as the creation of small, lightweight, yet highly functional instruments, opens up a new revolutionary era in this field.

Azerbaijan is increasingly strengthening its position in space research. Important steps taken in recent years, including the implementation of national satellite programs, the organization of innovative competitions, and the development of education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics [STEM], have sparked interest among young people in this field and accelerated technological development in the country.

Providing schools with modern technological equipment and steps taken to improve teachers' professional development also play a crucial role in the future success of students. Through workshops, educational programs, and projects, especially those related to space innovations, schoolchildren learn how modern technologies work from an early age, motivating them to pursue careers in this field.

The role of the KOSMIK Academy initiatives, operating under the Azercosmos agency, is invaluable in this context.

These initiatives go beyond theoretical knowledge. They guide youth toward finding solutions to real global challenges. Innovative competitions, scientific conferences, and technological exhibitions held among schoolchildren create a favorable platform for the presentation of their ideas and their international recognition. At these events, students gain experience in design, programming, and research, developing their own projects.

One of the highlights of these initiatives in 2025 will be the launch of a PocketQube picosatellite into space using a SpaceX rocket. This project will be carried out as part of the 'Azerbaijan National Satellite Innovation Competition,' organized by the KOSMIK Academy, the Agency for Preschool and General Education, the Institute of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, Pasha Holding, the Brazilian Space Agency, and the Brazilian IDEIA Space company, for students in grades 7-9.

PocketQube satellites were first launched into orbit in November 2013 through the Austrian UniSat-5 platform, with several mini-satellites, including WREN (Germany), T-LogoQube (USA), and QBScout-1 (Italy), launched as part of the project. This concept not only represents technological progress but also symbolizes the idea that space belongs to everyone.

With standard dimensions of 5x5x5 cm and a weight of about 250 g, these satellites are made from durable materials (aluminum alloys, carbon composites), ensuring both mechanical strength and thermal regulation.

The reduction in the cost of launching small satellites into orbit via SpaceX’s 'Rideshare' program makes the project more economically viable. The essence of the 'Rideshare' program is that during a rocket launch, small satellites [SmallSat] from various customers are simultaneously launched into orbit.

Furthermore, SpaceX’s reliable launch platform will ensure the safe delivery of the "PocketQube" satellite into orbit, enabling the successful achievement of the project’s technical and scientific objectives.

These initiatives further emphasize the integration of Azerbaijani schoolchildren into international space technologies, the significant impact of advanced technologies on education, and the importance of steps to enhance digital literacy among students.

Additionally, these projects encourage school-age youth to establish new forms of collaboration at local and international levels and apply their theoretical knowledge to complex practical projects," the ministry said.