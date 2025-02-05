Uzbekistan, Petronas set sights on developing promising hydrocarbon deposits

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 5. Uzbekistan and Malaysian Petronas (a global leader in the oil and gas industry, petrochemicals, and renewable energy) discussed geological exploration and the development of promising hydrocarbon deposits, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and the company's President Mohd Taufik.

During the meeting, the sides focused on expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with Petronas. President Mirziyoyev expressed his strong support for the prospective plans aimed at deep processing of raw materials and the development of green energy projects.

Both parties highlighted key areas of collaboration, including the implementation of advanced technologies for carbon capture and storage and the training of highly qualified specialists at the Petronas University.

Meanwhile, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, signed a Joint Statement on deepening bilateral cooperation towards a strategic partnership.