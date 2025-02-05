Turkmenistan holds briefing on outcomes of COP29 (PHOTO)

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, Gismat Gozalov, delivered a briefing on the main outcomes of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) was held in Baku in November 2024 at the Eighth Coordination Meeting of the Development Partners Climate Group with the participation of the diplomatic corps at the UN building, which is organized by the Embassy of the United Kingdom in Turkmenistan and the UN Mission in Turkmenistan. The important outcomes achieved at COP29 were presented at the briefing and highlighted efforts of Azerbaijan on international cooperation and climate change issues. At the same time, extensive information was provided on the main climate policy priorities of Azerbaijan, initiatives implemented by Azerbaijan at the regional and global levels, and opportunities for future cooperation.

Ambassador Gismet Gozalov said that hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan in 2024 is an indicator of the country growth influence in the international arena under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. Hosting COP29 is the most important event of 2024 for Azerbaijan and a logical continuation of the country strategy for transitioning to a green economy. This further strengthens efforts in the climate combat at the international level and its leadership role in this field.

The Ambassador noted that Azerbaijan successfully prepared for the global event and managed to implement its goals in just 10 months. During the World Leaders' Climate Action Summit held within the framework of COP29, 34 high-level events were held, and more than 100 events were held on topics such as ecology, finance, investment, energy, peace, science, technology, food security, urbanization and gender equality, co-organized by more than 250 foreign partners. 198 countries, including 80 heads of state and government, more than 200 international organizations, and up to 2,000 NGO representatives attended the events. 14 global and 7 regional initiatives were announced within the framework of COP29.

Gismat Gozalov emphasized that one of the important decisions of COP29 was the establishment of a new climate finance target of 1.3 trillion US dollars. In this context, the financial commitment of 100 billion dollars adopted in 2009 was tripled, bringing this figure to at least 300 billion dollars by 2035 from developed countries. At the same time, there was a call for all parties to increase annual financial flows to developing countries for climate action from public and private sources to at least 1.3 trillion dollars.

The Ambassador also emphasized that Azerbaijan plays an important role in both global and regional cooperation on climate change combat. He also underlined the importance of cooperation between the Central Asian countries and the Turkic States Organization within the framework of COP29. Gismat Gozalov said that within the framework of COP29, a strategic partnership agreement in the field of renewable energy was signed between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and a cable project that will transmit clean energy to Europe via the Caspian Sea will be implemented. In addition, new cooperation initiatives for Central Asian countries in the field of climate and innovation were put forward within the framework of the SPECA and CAREC programs. “The Caspian House: A Platform of Environmental Organizations of the Caspian Countries” project was also presented which was signed a memorandum within the framework of COP29.

The Ambassador highlighted that Azerbaijan will continue initiatives and efforts to further strengthen its position on climate issues during the COP29 Presidency.

During the briefing, the achievements and chronological statistics of COP 29 were shown in detail in a presented video.