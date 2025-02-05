Plans underway for Tehran-Ankara-Istanbul passenger train service - Iranian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. There is growing interest in the passenger train route from Tehran to Türkiye's Van city, and in the next phase, a Tehran-Ankara-Istanbul train could be launched, Jabbar Ali Zakeri, Iran's Deputy Minister for Roads and Urban Development and Executive Director of the Iranian Railways Company (RAI), told reporters, Trend reports.

Zakeri noted that the Tehran-Van passenger train will begin operations on March 9 and will run twice a week, transporting passengers between Tehran and Van in both directions.

The official also emphasized that the relaunch of the train service is aimed at facilitating travel for passengers ahead of the Nowruz holiday.

"The train from Tehran to the Iran-Türkiye border will be operated with an Iranian locomotive. At the border, the Turkish locomotive will take over the wagons and proceed to Van," Zakeri said.

