OPEC chief meets Iranian oil minister to discuss 2025 priorities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais met with Iran’s Minister of Petroleum, Mohsen Paknejad, in Tehran to discuss key priorities for the organization as Iran prepares to assume the presidency of the OPEC Conference in 2025, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Paknejad reaffirmed Iran’s strong commitment to OPEC’s mission, emphasizing the country’s role as a founding member and its dedication to ensuring stability in the global oil market. The discussions also covered a range of strategic issues related to OPEC’s activities in the coming year, including preparations for the 9th OPEC International Seminar, set to take place on July 9-10, 2025.

Al Ghais’ visit to Tehran is part of a broader engagement effort with OPEC member states as the organization navigates evolving market dynamics and global energy challenges.