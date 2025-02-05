Iran's Pezeshkian, OPEC SecGen highlight joint efforts for global oil stability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Masoud Pazeshkian, President of Iran, welcomed OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais to Tehran as part of the Secretary General’s ongoing mission to the country, Trend reports.

During their discussion, President Pazeshkian reaffirmed Iran's steadfast commitment to OPEC, highlighting the importance of unity, cooperation, and maintaining stability in the global oil market. He emphasized that these goals not only benefit oil producers but also contribute to the well-being of consumers and the global economy as a whole.

Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais expressed his gratitude for Iran’s continued support of OPEC and its active role in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC), which facilitates collaboration between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers.

Al Ghais also recognized Iran’s strategic position as a founding member of OPEC, a role the country has maintained since the organization’s inception in September 1960. Over the decades, Iran has played a key role in fostering consensus and advocating for OPEC's collective interests.