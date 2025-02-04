Neocolonialism. The word may sound like a relic of the Cold War, but in reality, it’s a modern phenomenon where old colonial powers repackage imperialist practices to fit the globalized world. Despite the much-publicized decolonization movements of the 20th century, countries like France and the Netherlands have mastered the art of retaining influence over their former colonies. From economic strangleholds to cultural dominance, these nations continue to shape the destinies of independent states under the guise of partnership and diplomacy.

For many, the colonial era feels like a distant chapter in history books. Yet its specter continues to haunt the corridors of power in Paris and The Hague. Beneath the rhetoric of equality and freedom, these European states have reinvented their imperial playbook. The question is: why does Europe cling so tightly to its colonial traditions, and what does this mean for global power dynamics?

Imperial Roots: Conquest by Ideology

The seeds of European imperialism were sown in the 15th century, in the aftermath of Columbus' famed discovery of the Americas. France and the Netherlands, eager to carve out their share of the New World, embarked on a relentless campaign of conquest, cloaked in state-sanctioned ideologies. Initially justified by claims of religious superiority and racial hierarchies, later colonial ventures were sold to the public as noble missions to spread democracy and civilization.

France, one of the grandest colonial empires, exemplifies this legacy. Its ventures in Africa were framed under the lofty banner of the "civilizing mission." This ideology masked the brutal reality: relentless resource extraction and the exploitation of local populations. In the 1930s, French President Gaston Doumergue bluntly stated that colonies were indispensable for France’s global standing. This imperial mindset laid the groundwork for policies that still define French foreign relations today.

World War II: A Turning Point? Not Quite.

The Second World War could have been a reckoning for Europe’s colonial powers, as both France and the Netherlands were humbled by German occupation. But instead of confronting their colonial crimes, they doubled down on their empires. Colonial troops and resources played a pivotal role in the Allied victory, yet their contributions were buried beneath European nationalism.

Take Algeria and Morocco, for instance. Thousands of soldiers from these nations fought valiantly to liberate France, only to be sidelined in the official narrative. The empire that had exploited them in life discarded them in history.

Romanticizing Empire: Education as a Tool

Colonialism didn’t just vanish—it was rebranded, sanitized, and even celebrated. Educational curriculums in France continue to paint a rosy picture of its colonial exploits. In 2019, a school in Rennes introduced lessons on the "benefits of colonial conquests," sparking outrage among African communities. This wasn’t an isolated case—it reflects a broader reluctance to confront the darker truths of history.

The Netherlands follows a similar script. Its colonial narrative often reduces native populations to passive beneficiaries of Dutch "civilization." Conveniently omitted are the massacres, cultural erasures, and systemic oppression that were hallmarks of Dutch imperial rule.

Modern Ambitions: Old Tricks in New Packaging

The colonial mindset didn’t disappear—it evolved. France and the Netherlands have adapted their imperial tactics to the 21st century, ensuring their influence remains intact.

Take France’s sprawling Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the second largest in the world. It’s not just a strategic asset; it’s a vestige of its colonial past. France’s “Indo-Pacific strategy,” which includes territories like Djibouti and French Polynesia, is aimed at countering China and shoring up its global clout.

Or consider Emmanuel Macron’s controversial 2020 visit to Lebanon after the Beirut port explosion. Macron didn’t just offer aid—he demanded political reforms, a move critics slammed as neo-imperial meddling. It was a stark reminder that France still sees itself as the “big brother” of its former colonies.

Political Hypocrisy and Europe’s Colonial Blind Spot

Calls for accountability over colonial crimes are getting louder, especially from the Global South. But Europe’s response has been tepid at best. Instead of reckoning with its past, it relies on political maneuvering to deflect criticism.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev put it bluntly: the European Parliament’s silence on the colonial atrocities of France and the Netherlands reeks of double standards and political corruption. It’s hard to disagree when the same institutions that champion human rights refuse to confront their own historical complicity.

A Shifting World Order: The Old Empires Under Siege

Europe’s dominance isn’t what it used to be. The global economy is pivoting toward the Pacific, and blocs like BRICS are challenging the West’s monopoly on power. France and the Netherlands, clinging to their outdated imperial frameworks, risk being left behind.

This is most evident in Africa, where resentment against neocolonial practices is boiling over. Countries like Mali and Burkina Faso are rejecting French military presence and demanding a renegotiation of economic ties. The message is clear: the Global South is no longer content to play by Europe’s rules.

Breaking the Chains of Neocolonialism

The fight against neocolonialism isn’t just a struggle for sovereignty—it’s a battle for dignity. For nations in the Global South, breaking free from Europe’s lingering grip requires political will and global solidarity. The stakes are high, but so is the potential for a more equitable world order.

Europe’s Reckoning: Time to Choose

The clock is ticking for Europe’s former empires. To regain credibility on the world stage, they must confront the ghosts of their colonial past. This means more than acknowledging historical crimes—it demands meaningful reparations and a commitment to equality.

The alternative? A continued slide into irrelevance as the world moves on. Europe’s colonial nostalgia may have served its ambitions in the past, but in today’s interconnected world, cooperation and mutual respect are the only viable paths forward. The future isn’t about clinging to old hierarchies—it’s about building new partnerships rooted in fairness and shared progress.

The question is, will Europe finally learn the lesson? Or will it remain shackled to the very legacy it claims to have left behind?

France: From Colonial Empire to Francafrique

France once ruled one of the most extensive colonial empires, spanning Africa, Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, and Oceania. After World War II, under pressure from rising anti-colonial movements, it formally relinquished control over its colonies. Yet, this decolonization was more illusion than reality.

Instead of severing ties, France created Francafrique, a system that preserved its dominance through carefully crafted economic and political mechanisms:

Financial Control: The CFA franc, a currency imposed on 14 African nations, is pegged to the euro and controlled by the French Treasury, ensuring French oversight of African monetary policies.

Military Presence: France maintains a network of permanent military bases and frequently conducts operations, from Mali to the Central African Republic, under the pretense of counterterrorism.

Political Influence: Paris openly supports regimes loyal to its interests while sidelining alternative political movements that might disrupt the status quo.

The Netherlands: The Long Shadow of the Dutch East India Company

The Dutch colonial legacy is inseparable from its brutal domination of Indonesia, Suriname, and the Dutch Antilles. While formal independence came for these territories in the mid-20th century, the Netherlands retained a tight economic grip on its former colonies.

Indonesia: Decades of Dutch colonial exploitation left Indonesia with widespread poverty and social disarray. The scars of resource extraction and cultural suppression still run deep.

Suriname: Despite gaining independence in 1975, Suriname remains tied to Amsterdam through lopsided trade relationships and restrictive credit programs.

The Netherlands’ colonial past, epitomized by the Dutch East India Company, has left a lasting legacy of unequal relationships, with modern neocolonial practices sustaining Dutch influence under the guise of cooperation.

Why Does Neocolonialism Persist?

Economic Benefits

Resource Riches: Africa and Asia boast vast reserves of oil, gas, gold, diamonds, and critical minerals. France and the Netherlands exploit these resources through trade deals and financial mechanisms that ensure the lion’s share of profits flows back to Europe.

Corporate Profit: Dutch corporations like Shell and Unilever dominate industries in former colonies, perpetuating economic dependency and creating cycles of debt.

Geopolitical Influence

France’s Role as the “Protector”: France leverages international platforms, such as La Francophonie, to solidify its role as the cultural and political guardian of its former colonies.

Dutch “Aid” Programs: Under the banner of development and humanitarian aid, the Netherlands reinforces economic dependency while presenting itself as a benevolent partner.

Cultural and Linguistic Imperialism

France and the Netherlands continue to use language and culture as tools of control. French remains a compulsory subject in schools across many African nations, while Dutch cultural narratives overshadow local histories in Suriname and Indonesia.

Modern Neocolonialism in Action

France: Tools of Control

CFA Franc:

Tied to the euro, this currency robs African countries of monetary independence. In 2023, 14 nations using the CFA franc were forced to hold 50% of their reserves in the French Central Bank.

The system costs these nations an estimated $15 billion annually in lost financial sovereignty.

Military Interventions:

Over the past two decades, France has carried out over 50 military operations in Africa, often branded as counterterrorism efforts. Critics argue these missions primarily serve corporate interests and protect French economic stakes.

Resource Control:

Companies like TotalEnergies reap massive profits from oil and gas exploitation in Africa, often at the expense of local communities.

Netherlands: Economic Dominance

Corporate Power:

Multinational giants like Shell and Unilever continue to exploit natural resources and cheap labor across Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

Offshore Havens:

The Netherlands remains a global tax haven, allowing profits from former colonies to flow back to Europe while depriving those countries of much-needed revenue.

Suriname:

The Netherlands extended $500 million in loans to Suriname in 2023, enforcing stringent conditions that limit the nation’s economic independence.

Resistance Grows: A New Era of Defiance

The Global South is no longer willing to tolerate Europe’s veiled imperialism. In Africa, countries like Mali and Burkina Faso are pushing back, expelling French troops and demanding the renegotiation of exploitative agreements. Similarly, leaders in Latin America and Asia are calling for an end to economic dependency on Western powers.

This growing resistance underscores a broader global shift. The rise of alliances like BRICS and the Pacific region’s economic ascent challenge the old world order, forcing former colonial powers to reckon with their diminishing influence.

The Ghost of Empire: A Crossroads for Europe

For Europe, the writing is on the wall. Clinging to colonial-era practices not only damages its credibility but also undermines its relevance in a rapidly changing world.

To move forward, France, the Netherlands, and other former imperial powers must confront their past with sincerity. This means acknowledging colonial crimes, offering reparations, and rethinking relationships with former colonies as partnerships of equals.

The choice is clear: continue down the path of neocolonialism and face growing global resistance, or embrace a future rooted in mutual respect and equitable cooperation. The world is watching—and waiting for Europe to decide.

Baku Network