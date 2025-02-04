Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan strengthen mutual strategic partnership

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 4. Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have announced new steps to strengthen their strategic partnership, Trend reports.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, who arrived in Astana on an official visit.

During the conversation, Tokayev highlighted the progressive development of Kazakh-Turkmen relations in all areas, emphasizing the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness, and strategic partnership. He congratulated Turkmenistan on the start of the International Year of Peace and Trust, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the country’s positive neutrality.

For his part, Meredov conveyed warm greetings from Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdymukhammedov, and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov.

According to the diplomat, Kazakh-Turkmen cooperation is of a strategic nature and has strong and long-term prospects. In this regard, the Turkmen delegation reaffirmed Ashgabat’s commitment to further enhancing cooperation with Astana across the full spectrum of intergovernmental relations.

The parties engaged in a dialogue regarding the advancements of prior high-level accords in the domains of energy, transit-transport, and cultural-humanitarian initiatives.

To note, diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan were established on August 27, 1992. Both countries are members of the EAEU, OSCE, CIS, and the UN and actively cooperate within the OTS (the Organization of Turkic States). Over the past two years, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan has consistently exceeded 500 million dollars.

