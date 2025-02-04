Azerbaijan's MCGF assigns new mortgage loan limits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF) of the Republic of Azerbaijan has allocated new limits for the issuance of mortgage loans for 2025, including preferential loans, to authorized banks in order to continue the mortgage lending process, Trend reports via the MCGF.

According to the MCGF, applications from citizens will be accepted starting from 10:00 AM on February 6 for regular mortgage loans and from 10:00 (GMT+4) on February 7 for preferential mortgage loans.

The applications will be processed through the "Electronic Mortgage and Credit Guarantee" system (www.e-gov.az) using the SİMA Token (Electronic Signature) or Asan Signature.

To note, due to security measures in the electronic system, applications must be submitted using computers (PCs) or notebooks, avoiding the use of touchscreen functionality.

