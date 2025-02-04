Kazakhstan to ensure full internet coverage on republican highways by 2027

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 4. All republican highways in Kazakhstan will be provided with internet access by 2027, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev said at a government meeting, Trend reports.
According to him, in 2024, inspections and a detailed analysis of the roads were completed, including signal level measurements and the identification of areas without internet coverage.
To note, 243 locations requiring additional antenna-mast structures have already been identified. Positive approvals have been obtained for 104 of these stations.