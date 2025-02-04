Tajikistan sees uptick in natural gas imports from Uzbekistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 4. Tajikistan has imported 267 million cubic meters of natural gas from Uzbekistan in 2024, which is an increase of 47.1 million cubic meters or 21.4 percent compared to 2023, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan, during the mentioned period, the country imported 1.5 million tons of oil products and natural gas in total, which is 128,800 tons or 9.1 percent more than in 2023.

In terms of domestic production, Tajikistan produced 16,136 tons of oil and 362,400 cubic meters of natural gas in 2024.

Additionally, the country generated 22.427 billion kWh of electricity in 2024, which is a 3 percent increase (or 567.2 million kWh) compared to 2023.

However, Tajikistan's total electricity exports decreased to 2.478 billion kWh, a drop of 203.8 million kWh or 7.8 percent from the previous year. The total value of these exports reached 906.8 million somoni ($83.1 million).