Azerbaijan launches new highway construction in Baku (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Work has begun on the construction of a section of the Academician Hasan Aliyev street-Koroghlu Metro Station road, from Academician Hasan Aliyev street to Muzaffar Narimanov street under the "State Program for the Improvement of the Transport Infrastructure of Baku and Adjacent Areas for 2025-2030," approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads said, Trend reports.

According to the state program, the length of the new road section—from Academician Hasan Aliyev street to Muzaffar Narimanov street—will be 3.9 km with 6 traffic lanes. The project includes the construction of 4 tunnels with a total length of 2,210 meters and three underground pedestrian crossings totaling 112 meters.

The new road will begin at the intersection of Khalil Rza Uluturk street and Muzaffar Narimanov street, passing near the Ulduz metro station. From there, it will continue through a 1,240-meter tunnel under Alasgar Gayibov street to Aliyar Aliyev Street.

The road will then proceed to the intersection of Yusif Vazir Chamanzaminli street with Ahmad Rajabli street, passing through a 550-meter tunnel, crossing the interchange at the intersection of Ashig Molla Juma and Zaur Nudiraliyev streets, crossing Koroghlu Raghimov street, and ending at Hasan Aliyev street.

Additionally, a 410-meter tunnel is planned at the intersection with Aliyar Aliyev street, for which preparatory work is underway.

As part of the project, preparatory work has been completed from the Ulduz Metro Station towards Alasgar Gayibov street, near the Bakmil Metro Station, and on Aliyar Aliyev street, including the relocation of communication lines. An underground pedestrian passage is being constructed at the 3rd km of the section.

The agency pointed out that construction work has begun between the interchange at the intersection of Ashig Molla Juma and Zaur Nudiraliyev streets and the interchange at Ahmad Rajabli street. As a result, vehicle traffic in the area is completely restricted.

"Demolition work has already started, and compensation is being paid to the owners of residential and non-residential properties in the construction area, in accordance with the legislation," the agency added.

