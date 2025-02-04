Gas supplies via TANAP since start of commercial operations disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Gas supplies through the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) have reached 75 billion cubic meters since the start of commercial operations, Trend reports.

"TANAP, the longest section of the Southern Gas Corridor has reached 75 billion cubic meters since its first commercial gas transmission. TANAP continues to contribute to Türkiye’s and Europe’s energy security," reads a message on TANAP's X account.

TANAP transports gas from Stage 2 of Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field from the Georgian-Turkish border to Türkiye’s western border. The total cost of TANAP turned out to be lower than $7 billion.

The initial capacity of TANAP is 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year, with the possibility of expanding to 31 billion cubic meters per year in the future. Around six billion cubic meters of gas are delivered to Türkiye, while the rest of the volume is supplied to Europe.

The filling of the TANAP pipeline across Türkiye began in late January 2018.

A ceremony to launch Phase 0 of TANAP took place on June 12, 2018, in the Turkish city of Eskisehir. First commercial gas deliveries to Türkiye commenced on June 30, 2018. The opening ceremony of TANAP’s connecting with Europe took place on Nov. 30, 2019, in Ipsala town (Edirne province, Türkiye).

For expansion, it is necessary to add several additional compressor stations in order to achieve a throughput of 24 billion cubic meters per year. To achieve a capacity of 31 billion cubic meters, a total of seven compressor stations will be required.

Currently, the possibility of transportation of hydrogen mixture via the pipeline is being studied. Technically, TANAP may transport a two percent hydrogen mixture.

The estimated useful life of the TANAP system is expected to last until 2062.