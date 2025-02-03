Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan hold high-level talks during Meredov’s visit to Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 3. The Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are holding high-level talks within Meredov’s visit to Kazakhstan’s Astana, Trend reports.



The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, arrived on an official visit to Kazakhstan.

As part of the visit, negotiations are planned with the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, in both a narrow and expanded format on a wide range of current issues concerning Kazakh-Turkmen bilateral cooperation.



To note, recently, Kazakhstan's Murat Nurtleu met with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov. During the meeting, the heads of foreign ministries discussed the state and prospects for the further development of bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as collaboration within the framework of the UN and other international organizations. The ministers also reviewed the schedule of events at the highest and high levels for this year.