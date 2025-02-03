Azerbaijan imposes new state duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. New state duties have been established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the amendment to the Law “On State Duty” approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the law, the following new state duties have been established:

- issuance of a permit for the establishment of a duty-free store - 100 manat ($58.8);

- issuance of a permit for production of more than 500 kilowatts of electricity at hydroelectric power plants and power plants generating electricity and heat through gas or other biomass fuel, and more than 150 kilowatts in other cases - 150 manat ($88.2);

- issuance of a permit for electricity transmission - 150 manat ($88.2);

- issuance of a permit for electricity distribution - 150 manat ($88.2);

- issuance of a permit for export and import of electric energy - 150 manat ($88.2);

- issuance of a registration certificate for the resident of an industrial park, industrial quarter, and agro-park - 70 manat ($41.1);

- issuance of a certificate of registration of technological park - 70 manat ($41.1);

- issuance of certificate of registration of technological business incubator - 70 manat ($41.1);

- issuance of a permit for the export, re-export, import, re-import, and transit of goods (works, services, and results of intellectual activity) subject to export control following the law “On export control” - 100 manat ($58.8);

- issuance of a certificate on the application of the special economic regime to oil and gas activities for export - 100 manat ($58.8);

- issuance of a permit for gas production and natural gas processing - 200 manat ($117.6);

- issuance of a permit for gas transportation - 150 manat ($88.2);

- issuance of a permit for gas distribution - 50 manat ($29.4);

- issuance of permits for development, construction and operation of underground gas storages - 150 manat ($88.2);

- issuance of a permit for operation of industrial gas installation - 100 manat ($58.8);

- issuance of permits for exploration of oil and gas fields - 150 manat ($88.2);

- issuance of permits for development and production from oil and gas fields - 150 manat ($88.2);

- issuance of a permit for transportation of oil and oil products through pipelines - 150 manat ($88.2).