Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 4, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies experienced a downward trajectory compared to February 3.

As for CBI, $1 equals 573,206 rials, and one euro is 589,141 rials, while on February 3, one euro was 597,420 rials.

Currency Rial on February 4 Rial on February 3 1 US dollar USD 573,206 576,612 1 British pound GBP 710,153 714,817 1 Swiss franc CHF 627,300 632,942 1 Swedish króna SEK 51,394 51,953 1 Norwegian krone NOK 50,195 50,939 1 Danish krone DKK 78,966 80,074 1 Indian rupee INR 6,590 6,663 1 UAE dirham AED 156,081 157,008 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,855,826 1,863,491 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 205,269 206,770 100 Japanese yens JPY 370,530 371,623 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,553 73,992 1 Omani rial OMR 1,488,840 1,497,693 1 Canadian dollar CAD 392,585 396,892 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 320,343 325,003 1 South African rand ZAR 30,484 30,907 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,947 16,150 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,746 5,845 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,474 158,410 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,742 44,008 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 354,094 358,108 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,855 153,763 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,524,484 1,533,543 1 Singapore dollar SGD 420,283 424,346 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 469,810 473,519 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,183 19,356 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 273 275 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 411,676 416,247 1 Libyan dinar LYD 116,590 117,472 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,057 79,525 100 Thai baht THB 1,686,415 1,707,012 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 128,099 129,438 1,000 South Korean won KRW 392,173 396,034 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 808,471 813,275 1 euro EUR 589,141 597,420 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,673 111,225 1 Georgian lari GEL 201,839 201,874 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,011 35,382 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,602 7,656 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 175,279 176,063 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 337,098 339,184 100 Philippine pesos PHP 979,771 987,038 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,613 52,778 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,479 164,740 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,706 10,770

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 710,234 rials and $1 costs 691,024 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 690,889 rials, and the price of $1 totals 672,202 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 839,000–842,000 rials, while one euro is about 865,000–868,000 rials.

