Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 4

Business Materials 4 February 2025 10:05 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 4, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies experienced a downward trajectory compared to February 3.

As for CBI, $1 equals 573,206 rials, and one euro is 589,141 rials, while on February 3, one euro was 597,420 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 4

Rial on February 3

1 US dollar

USD

573,206

576,612

1 British pound

GBP

710,153

714,817

1 Swiss franc

CHF

627,300

632,942

1 Swedish króna

SEK

51,394

51,953

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

50,195

50,939

1 Danish krone

DKK

78,966

80,074

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,590

6,663

1 UAE dirham

AED

156,081

157,008

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,855,826

1,863,491

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

205,269

206,770

100 Japanese yens

JPY

370,530

371,623

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,553

73,992

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,488,840

1,497,693

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

392,585

396,892

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

320,343

325,003

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,484

30,907

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,947

16,150

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,746

5,845

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,474

158,410

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,742

44,008

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

354,094

358,108

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,855

153,763

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,524,484

1,533,543

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

420,283

424,346

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

469,810

473,519

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,183

19,356

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

273

275

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

411,676

416,247

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

116,590

117,472

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,057

79,525

100 Thai baht

THB

1,686,415

1,707,012

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

128,099

129,438

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

392,173

396,034

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

808,471

813,275

1 euro

EUR

589,141

597,420

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,673

111,225

1 Georgian lari

GEL

201,839

201,874

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,011

35,382

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,602

7,656

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

175,279

176,063

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

337,098

339,184

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

979,771

987,038

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,613

52,778

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,479

164,740

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,706

10,770

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 710,234 rials and $1 costs 691,024 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 690,889 rials, and the price of $1 totals 672,202 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 839,000–842,000 rials, while one euro is about 865,000–868,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur

