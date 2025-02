Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The valuation of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 64.1 manat, or $37.6 (1.37 percent), last week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold went down by 92.4 manat, or $54.3 (0.01 percent), compared to the previous week's figure, settling at 4,664 manat ($2,743).

Gold ounce value change January 20 4,614 manat ($2,713) January 27 4,688 manat ($2,756) January 21 4,636 manat ($2,726) January 28 4,663 manat ($2,742) January 22 4,678 manat ($2,750) January 29 January 23 4,678 manat ($2,750) January 30 4,692 manat ($2,759) January 24 4713.7600 January 31 4,752 manat ($2,794) Weekly average 4,664 manat ($2,742) Weekly average 4,664 manat ($2,742)

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose 1.99 manat, or $1.17 (3.7 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver came in at 52.15 manat ($30.66), which is 0.21 percent or 0.11 manat (0.06 cents) less than the previous week's tally.

Silver ounce value change January 20 52.28 manat ($30.74) January 27 51.55 manat ($30.3) January 21 52 manat ($30.5) January 28 51.15 manat ($30) January 22 52.53 manat ($30.8) January 29 January 23 52.12 manat ($30.6) January 30 52.45 manat ($30.8) January 24 52.33 manat ($30.7) January 31 53.43 manat ($31.4) Weekly average 52.26 manat ($30.7) Weekly average 52.15 manat ($30.6)

Besides, last week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan went up by 43.4 manat ($25.5), or 2.7 percent. Meanwhile, the weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 11.5 manat, or $6.76 (0.72 percent), landing on 1,623 manat ($954.4) compared to the previous week's numbers.

Platinum ounce value change January 20 1,595 manat ($937.9) January 27 1,608 manat ($945.6) January 21 1,611 manat ($947.3) January 28 1,606 manat ($944.4) January 22 1,618 manat ($951.4) January 29 January 23 1,607 manat ($945) January 30 1,627 manat ($956.8) January 24 1,625 manat ($955.6) January 31 1,651 manat ($970.9) Weekly average 1,611 manat ($947.3) Weekly average 1,623 manat ($954.4)

The price for an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 26.1 manat ($15.3) or 1.57 percent last week. Meanwhile, the weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium grew by 0.96 percent, or 15.8 manat ($9.3), compared to the indicator of the previous week, amounting to 1,658 manat ($974.9).

Palladium ounce value change January 20 1,600 manat ($940.9) January 27 1,657 manat ($951) January 21 1,600 manat ($940.9) January 28 1,640 manat ($951) January 22 1,646 manat ($967.9) January 29 January 23 1,655 manat ($973.2) January 30 1,651 manat ($970.9) January 24 1,709 manat ($1,005) January 31 1,683 manat ($989.7) Weekly average 1,642 manat ($965.6) Weekly average 1,658 manat ($975)

To note, January 29, 2025, was a non-working day in Azerbaijan due to the municipal elections held on that day. As a result, the data for precious metals on that date has not been included in the reports.