Iran's uranium enrichment rate varies based on different uses - VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Iran's uranium enrichment rate differs from other countries due to its diverse use, the country's vice president and chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, for instance, Iran's research reactor in Tehran was designed by the US and built in Iran before the Islamic Revolution.

''The fuel used in this reactor is 90 percent enriched uranium. Iran purchased 90 percent of the enriched fuel produced in the US for several years and used it in the reactor. Following the Islamic Revolution in Iran (1979) and the cessation of cooperation with the US, Iran procured the fuel needed for this reactor from Argentina. A few years later, the fuel supply was reduced due to international decisions, and the proportion of enriched uranium dropped to 29 percent,'' he emphasized.

Eslami pointed out that the utilization of highly enriched uranium in Tehran's research reactor makes some countries misuse this matter, and in this way, they attempt to turn the world's public opinion against Iran.

Meanwhile, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20-30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi declared last year (2024) that Iran is “markedly close” to developing an atomic bomb following the breakdown of nuclear talks. No country without a nuclear bomb enriches uranium to 60 percent. Iran has enriched uranium beyond the level needed to make an atomic bomb. Making an atomic bomb requires uranium enriched to 90 percent. However, technically, 60 percent enriched uranium is roughly equal to 90 percent enriched uranium.