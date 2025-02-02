Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 2 February 2025 07:21 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan multiplies air cargo transportation value in 2024

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan significantly boosted the value of international air cargo transportation last year.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee shows that this figure amounted to $5.5 billion, up 2.8 times ($3.6 billion) from 2023.

Azerbaijan's international air cargo transportation volume in 2024 equaled 79,200 tons.

Out of this volume, 14,700 tons of cargo ($5.2 billion) accounted for import, while 64,500 tons - for export ($346.6 million).

Compared to the previous year, the value of imported goods grew by $3.6 billion (3.3 times), and the volume - by 1,800 tons (14.2 percent).

At the same time, compared to last year, the value of exported goods increased by $6.3 million (1.9 percent), while the volume decreased by 22,300 tons (25.7 percent).

