EU advances green projects in Uzbekistan to tackle environmental challenges (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan. February 3. The European Union (EU) is significantly contributing to environmental sustainability efforts in Uzbekistan through the Green Central Asia initiative, which targets climate resilience, water, and energy challenges in the region, a European Commission spokesperson told Trend.

The spokesperson highlighted that among the most significant is the Green Economy Technical Assistance Program (GETAP), launched in June 2023 and backed by a budget support loan from the French Development Agency. GETAP is designed to help Uzbekistan formulate and implement a green economy strategy by improving policy coherence between economic goals and environmental objectives. The program also supports the reallocation of public and private investments towards green initiatives. The project will run for four years and will reshape fiscal policies to promote green goods and services.

"In addition, the EU, in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization, is addressing the management of hazardous agricultural chemicals in Uzbekistan. This initiative, worth 3.9 million euros, aims to enhance the national capacities for managing hazardous waste, particularly in the agricultural sector. It will help develop a national waste management strategy and introduce environmentally friendly agricultural practices, reducing pesticide use and banning the most harmful chemicals. This program will also have a positive impact on the health of both consumers and farmers," the spokesperson said.

According to him, the Environmental Remediation Account (ERA), funded by the EU and managed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), is another crucial project focused on addressing environmental hazards from Soviet-era uranium mining. The ERA is working to clean up the most dangerous uranium mining sites in Central Asia, particularly in Uzbekistan’s Fergana Valley. This project has received a 9 million euro grant and is aimed at reducing public health risks while restoring environmental safety in the affected areas.

"Furthermore, the EU is implementing Phase III of the Stakeholder Engagement for Uranium Legacy Remediation in Central Asia project in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). This initiative focuses on raising awareness and promoting gender-sensitive, people-centered approaches to mitigate the risks of uranium waste. With a budget of $2.36 million, the project aims to enhance public advocacy, improve cross-border cooperation, and engage local communities in the remediation efforts. It also supports socio-economic development in affected areas by promoting business development and participatory planning. This phase will run until December 2026, with $2.23 million of the budget coming from the EU," the spokesperson added.

To note, the ties between the European Union and the Republic of Uzbekistan have been progressively evolving since its independence in 1991. The European Union's relations with Uzbekistan are integrated within the periodically assessed EU and Central Asia Strategy for a New Partnership, which delineates the overarching cooperation goals, policy measures, and priority areas for the EU's involvement in Central Asia.



The Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) between the EU and the Republic of Uzbekistan, effective since 1999, established a foundation for an expanded bilateral engagement. The PCA encompasses political dialogue, trade in goods, business and investment, protection of intellectual, industrial, and commercial property, legislative cooperation, economic collaboration, cooperation regarding democracy and human rights, prevention of illegal activities, cultural cooperation, and financial collaboration in technical assistance.