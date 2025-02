Azerbaijan ranks its banks by total capital volume in 4Q2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) took the top spot for total capital among Azerbaijani banks in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the bank's financial report shows that the volume of the bank's total capital for the reporting period amounted to 1.8 billion manat ($1 billion).

The second position was occupied by Kapital Bank with a total capital of 1.1 billion manat ($647 million).

PASHA Bank took third place with 897.7 million manat ($528 million) of total capital, Xalq Bank placed fourth with 505.3 million manat ($297.2 million), and Bank Respublika closed the top five with 224.2 million manat ($131.8 million).

The combined capital of the first three banks stands at 3.8 billion manat ($2.2 billion), which represents 71.35 percent of the total authorized capital of 10 banks in Azerbaijan, totaling 5.4 billion manat ($3.1 billion). This also accounts for 59.07 percent of the overall capital of all banks in Azerbaijan, which is 6.5 billion manat ($3.8 billion).

Ranking of banks in Azerbaijan by total capital: