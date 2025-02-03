President of Uzbekistan to pay official visit to Malaysia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 3. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Malaysia on February 4-5 for an official visit, Trend reports.

According to the Uzbek president's office, during his stay in Kuala Lumpur, Shavkat Mirziyoyev will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, meet with top executives of leading Malaysian companies, and participate in a joint business forum and other events.

The agenda of the high-level meetings will focus on strengthening Uzbekistan-Malaysia ties and expanding practical cooperation in key areas such as trade, investment, innovation, technological collaboration, petrochemicals, electronics, green energy, smart agriculture, and tourism. Special attention will be given to enhancing cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

The leaders will also discuss pressing international issues and regional cooperation.

Following the summit, a joint statement and a substantial package of agreements aimed at deepening the comprehensive partnership between the two nations are expected to be adopted.

In the lead-up to the visit, a series of significant events have been held in Malaysia. These include meetings between leading analytical and research institutions. In the coming days, presentations on Uzbekistan’s tourism potential and cultural heritage, a forum of rectors from top universities of both countries, and other events will take place.