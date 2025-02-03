Azerbaijani Murovdag vessel makes historic passage through Strait of Magellan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The Handysize cargo "Murovdag" vessel, owned by the Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping Company (ASCO), has made history as the first Azerbaijani cargo ship to cross the Strait of Magellan (channel linking the Atlantic and Pacific oceans), Trend reports.

According to ASCO, this event marks a new chapter in Azerbaijan’s maritime history.

The vessel, which departed from the port of Tocopilla in Chile with 33,000 tons of potassium nitrate on board, traveled along the southern coast of Latin America and passed through the Magellan Strait. Known as one of the world’s most challenging and strategically significant sea routes, the ship is now heading toward the Atlantic Ocean with plans to unload in the port of Cadiz, Spain.

The Strait of Magellan, located at the southern tip of South America in Chile's territorial waters, connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The strait is notorious for its strong winds, unpredictable weather conditions, and complex currents.

'Murovdag' is the second Handysize-type vessel with unlimited sailing zones introduced by ASCO into international waters. This historic passage strengthens Azerbaijan’s position in maritime transport and expands its role in global freight logistics," ASCO said in a statement.