Accusations of Iran's nuclear program as weaponized constitute pretexts - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Accusations that Iran's nuclear program is of a weapons nature are a pretext, the country's vice president and chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, this pretext has been put forward by Western countries and some groups for years. However, without this pretext, there is no more reason to oppose Iran's nuclear program.

Eslami emphasized Iran has spent 20 years in discussions to prove that its nuclear activities are peaceful. The International Atomic Energy Agency has inspected all sites with claim cases and found that the complaints are unfounded.

Iran's vice president added that each member country of the International Atomic Energy Agency must submit the framework of its nuclear program to the agency. Iran has been reporting to the agency for the third year. This report has been sent back 2-3 times, and there are no more unknown concerns.

He stated that Iran's nuclear program is fully transparent; its directions are peaceful, and there are no unknown concerns.