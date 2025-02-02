USAID website is down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The official website of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is currently down, coinciding with reports that the Donald Trump administration is considering transferring the agency under the control of the State Department, Trend reported on Sunday.

When attempting to access the site, users were met with a message saying, "This site can't be reached."

Earlier reports indicated that the Trump administration was exploring the possibility of removing USAID’s independent status and integrating it into the State Department’s structure. If implemented, this move would diminish the agency's autonomy in managing international aid programs.