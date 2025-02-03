Elon Musk announces USAID liquidation

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
US Materials 3 February 2025 12:14 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: USAID

Farhad Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Elon Musk, head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), announced the beginning of the process to dissolve the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Trend reports.

Musk made the statement during a live broadcast on his official X page.

"We are in the process of dismantling USAID," he said.

Musk further emphasized that USAID would not be reinstated.

"This is not a rotten apple; it's just a bunch of worms... There are no apples left, so everything needs to go," he added.

Previously, Musk accused USAID of funding the development of biological weapons.

