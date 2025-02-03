FlyArystan launches ticket sales for seasonal flights from Astana to Baku

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 3. Kazakhstan's low-cost airline FlyArystan has begun ticket sales for flights on the Astana–Bishkek–Astana and Astana–Baku–Astana routes, which will be available during the summer navigation period, Trend reports.

Flights from Astana to Bishkek and back will begin on June 1 and continue until August 31, 2025. They will operate twice a week—on Tuesdays and Sundays. Flights to Baku and back will start on June 2 of this year, with a frequency of twice a week—on Mondays and Fridays.

Earlier, the airline announced the launch of ticket sales for the spring-summer navigation of 2025. Passengers can now purchase tickets at the best prices for flights to Bishkek, Baku, and other international and domestic destinations through the FlyArystan mobile app, the official website, and other available sales channels.