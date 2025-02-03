Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Oil&Gas Materials 3 February 2025 14:02 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Last week, there was a decline in Azerbaijani oil prices, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went down by $2.78 (3.4 percent) compared to the previous week and amounted to $79.04 per barrel. The maximum price during the mentioned period reached $79.48 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $78.52 per barrel.

The current week's average price for Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan stood at $77.87 per barrel, which is $2.7 (3.3 percent) less than the previous week. The highest price totaled $78.31 per barrel, and the lowest was $77.33 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude oil dipped to an average of $63.87 per barrel, reflecting a decrease of $2.92, or 4.4 percent, compared to the previous week. The highest price for URALS hit $64.47 per barrel, while the lowest came in at $63.25 per barrel.

The Dated Brent benchmark oil price decreased by $2.09 (2.6 percent) to $77.59 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $77.91 per barrel.

Oil grade/date

27.01.2025

28.01.2025

29.01.2025

30.01.2025

31.01.2025

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$79.48

$79.14

$79.22

$78.84

$78.52

$79.04

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$78.31

$77.99

$78.06

$77.66

$77.33

$77.87

Urals (EX NOVO)

$64.47

$63.92

$64.01

$63.69

$63.25

$63.87

Dated Brent

$77.91

$77.71

$77.83

$77.48

$77.05

$77.59
