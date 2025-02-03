Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Last week, there was a decline in Azerbaijani oil prices, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went down by $2.78 (3.4 percent) compared to the previous week and amounted to $79.04 per barrel. The maximum price during the mentioned period reached $79.48 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $78.52 per barrel.

The current week's average price for Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan stood at $77.87 per barrel, which is $2.7 (3.3 percent) less than the previous week. The highest price totaled $78.31 per barrel, and the lowest was $77.33 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude oil dipped to an average of $63.87 per barrel, reflecting a decrease of $2.92, or 4.4 percent, compared to the previous week. The highest price for URALS hit $64.47 per barrel, while the lowest came in at $63.25 per barrel.

The Dated Brent benchmark oil price decreased by $2.09 (2.6 percent) to $77.59 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $77.91 per barrel.