Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Last week, there was a decline in Azerbaijani oil prices, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went down by $2.78 (3.4 percent) compared to the previous week and amounted to $79.04 per barrel. The maximum price during the mentioned period reached $79.48 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $78.52 per barrel.
The current week's average price for Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan stood at $77.87 per barrel, which is $2.7 (3.3 percent) less than the previous week. The highest price totaled $78.31 per barrel, and the lowest was $77.33 per barrel.
The price of URALS crude oil dipped to an average of $63.87 per barrel, reflecting a decrease of $2.92, or 4.4 percent, compared to the previous week. The highest price for URALS hit $64.47 per barrel, while the lowest came in at $63.25 per barrel.
The Dated Brent benchmark oil price decreased by $2.09 (2.6 percent) to $77.59 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $77.91 per barrel.
|
Oil grade/date
|
27.01.2025
|
28.01.2025
|
29.01.2025
|
30.01.2025
|
31.01.2025
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$79.48
|
$79.14
|
$79.22
|
$78.84
|
$78.52
|
$79.04
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$78.31
|
$77.99
|
$78.06
|
$77.66
|
$77.33
|
$77.87
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$64.47
|
$63.92
|
$64.01
|
$63.69
|
$63.25
|
$63.87
|
Dated Brent
|
$77.91
|
$77.71
|
$77.83
|
$77.48
|
$77.05
|
$77.59