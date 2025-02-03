Kazatomprom gains approval for uranium exploration in fresh territory

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 3. National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC announces that it has obtained a subsoil use license for uranium exploration at Inkai-Mynkuduk block, the northern flank of the Inkai deposit located in the Shu-Sarysu uranium province in Suzak district of Turkestan region of Kazakhstan, Trend reports

The license is granted exclusively to Kazatomprom, allowing uranium exploration for a period of 6 years with the possibility of a 5-year extension.

"Exploration of the Inkai-Mynkuduk block is an important part of our updated strategy aimed at expansion and efficient use of our mineral resource base, reinforcing the company’s sustainable growth. Our estimates provide comfort for the block’s potential, marking Inkai-Mynkuduk as a promising asset for long-term development. We are proud that our efforts in prospecting and exploration of uranium deposits are delivering visible results that strengthen our leadership position in the global uranium market," said Meirzhan Yussupov, CEO of Kazatomprom.

Preliminary data shows that inferred uranium resources in P1 and P2 categories are estimated at more than 20 thousand tonnes. Our exploration efforts will aim to convert these resources into C1 and C2 categories, maximising the block’s potential and supporting the company’s long-term strategic goals.

Amid growing attention to environmental sustainability and energy security, nuclear energy is becoming a key element of the global transition to clean energy. The company strives to support this global transition, paving the way for a sustainable future and strengthening its position as an international leader in the nuclear industry.



Kazatomprom is the world's largest producer of uranium, with the company’s attributable production representing approximately 20 percent of global primary uranium production in 2023. The Group benefits from the largest reserve base in the industry and operates, through its subsidiaries, JVs and Associates, 27 deposits grouped into 14 mining assets. All of the Company’s mining operations are located in Kazakhstan and extract uranium using ISR technology with a focus on maintaining industry-leading health, safety, and environment standards (ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified).