Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 1

Iran Materials 1 February 2025 10:50 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 1, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 8 currencies experienced an upward trajectory and 36 moved down compared to January 30.

As for CBI, $1 equals 577,071 rials, and one euro is 600,123 rials, while on January 30, one euro was 601,996 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 1

Rial on January 30

1 US dollar

USD

577,071

577,897

1 British pound

GBP

718,141

718,485

1 Swiss franc

CHF

634,937

636,697

1 Swedish króna

SEK

52,211

52,529

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

51,103

51,149

1 Danish krone

DKK

80,423

80,665

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,667

6,670

1 UAE dirham

AED

157,133

157,358

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,870,622

1,873,487

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

206,966

207,208

100 Japanese yens

JPY

372,463

372,301

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,061

74,163

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,498,894

1,501,028

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

398,973

400,397

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

326,853

326,618

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,950

31,087

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,100

16,147

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,854

5,823

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,536

158,763

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,066

44,055

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

360,076

359,821

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,886

154,106

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,534,763

1,536,960

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

425,836

427,950

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

473,332

474,811

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,374

19,421

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

275

275

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

416,489

416,665

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,593

117,710

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,587

79,702

100 Thai baht

THB

1,716,757

1,709,605

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

129,535

131,570

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

396,914

400,768

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

813,922

815,087

1 euro

EUR

600,123

601,996

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

111,316

111,683

1 Georgian lari

GEL

202,626

200,802

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,414

35,635

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,568

7,545

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

176,476

176,695

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

339,366

339,926

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

987,778

989,216

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,796

52,984

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,469

164,811

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,778

10,794

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 715,381 rials and $1 costs 687,902 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 695,896 rials, and the price of $1 totals 669,165 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 835,000–838,000 rials, while one euro is about 869,000–872,000 rials.

