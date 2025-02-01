Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 1, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 8 currencies experienced an upward trajectory and 36 moved down compared to January 30.

As for CBI, $1 equals 577,071 rials, and one euro is 600,123 rials, while on January 30, one euro was 601,996 rials.

Currency Rial on February 1 Rial on January 30 1 US dollar USD 577,071 577,897 1 British pound GBP 718,141 718,485 1 Swiss franc CHF 634,937 636,697 1 Swedish króna SEK 52,211 52,529 1 Norwegian krone NOK 51,103 51,149 1 Danish krone DKK 80,423 80,665 1 Indian rupee INR 6,667 6,670 1 UAE dirham AED 157,133 157,358 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,870,622 1,873,487 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 206,966 207,208 100 Japanese yens JPY 372,463 372,301 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,061 74,163 1 Omani rial OMR 1,498,894 1,501,028 1 Canadian dollar CAD 398,973 400,397 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 326,853 326,618 1 South African rand ZAR 30,950 31,087 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,100 16,147 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,854 5,823 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,536 158,763 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,066 44,055 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 360,076 359,821 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,886 154,106 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,534,763 1,536,960 1 Singapore dollar SGD 425,836 427,950 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 473,332 474,811 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,374 19,421 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 275 275 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 416,489 416,665 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,593 117,710 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,587 79,702 100 Thai baht THB 1,716,757 1,709,605 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 129,535 131,570 1,000 South Korean won KRW 396,914 400,768 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 813,922 815,087 1 euro EUR 600,123 601,996 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 111,316 111,683 1 Georgian lari GEL 202,626 200,802 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,414 35,635 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,568 7,545 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 176,476 176,695 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 339,366 339,926 100 Philippine pesos PHP 987,778 989,216 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,796 52,984 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,469 164,811 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,778 10,794

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 715,381 rials and $1 costs 687,902 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 695,896 rials, and the price of $1 totals 669,165 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 835,000–838,000 rials, while one euro is about 869,000–872,000 rials.