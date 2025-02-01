Youth Council holds event on return to Western Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The Western Azerbaijan Community (WAC) has hosted an event on the topic "Return to Western Azerbaijan", organized by the community's Youth Council, Trend reports.

The event began with a moment of silence in memory of the martyrs and National Leader Heydar Aliyev, followed by the national anthem.

In his speech, the Chairman of the WAC Board, MP Aziz Alakbarli emphasized the important role of the youth in spreading awareness about the realities of Western Azerbaijan.

The Chairman of the Council of Elders of the WAC and the Health Committee of Azerbaijani Parliament Ahliman Amiraslanov highlighted the significance of active youth participation in the issue of returning to Western Azerbaijan.

He also spoke about state programs related to the education of youth abroad, noting that around 300 students took part in these programs last year alone.

The Chairman of the Youth Council and the Parliamentary Committee on Youth and Sports Shahin Ismayilov stressed the importance of providing the youth with more detailed information about Western Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that the youth plays a crucial role in spreading awareness about the region's realities.

The Chairman of the Public Union "Irali" Shahin Rahmanli spoke about the organization's activities in collaboration with the WAC and noted that the youth is actively involved in all the events conducted.

Active members of the Western Azerbaijan Community, Hasan Ahmadov and Fidan Ibrahimova, during their speeches at the event, underscored that the youth understands its responsibility concerning the issue of Western Azerbaijan and will continue their efforts in this direction.

Then, 15 youth representatives from Western Azerbaijan who had achieved various achievements, as well as 10 youth organizations for their productive cooperation with the community.

Additionally, 30 young people who participated in various WAC activities were presented with membership cards.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel