EIB Group powers Dutch innovation and green projects with €3B in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 31. In 2024, the EIB Group, comprising the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), invested nearly 3.1 billion euros in the Netherlands, Trend reports.

Of this amount, 2.45 billion euros was provided through loans and venture debt, while the EIF mobilized approximately 634 million euros in guarantees and equity contributions. This investment is part of the EIB Group’s global effort, with a record 89 billion euros allocated to various projects, including over 50 billion euros for environmental and climate initiatives.

EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot emphasized the importance of increased investment in technology, energy, and manufacturing to ensure Europe’s long-term competitiveness. He noted that the EIB Group is particularly committed to fostering innovation in the Netherlands, including through venture capital lending, while continuing to support projects that enhance everyday life, such as healthcare, flood control, and SME financing.

In 2024, around a third of the EIB Group’s investments in the Netherlands were focused on innovation, particularly those supported by the European Commission’s InvestEU programme. Notable examples include venture debt for companies like Samotics, LUMICKS, and Resato, as well as a financing agreement with chip manufacturer NXP to boost R&D for next-generation automotive semiconductors. The EIF also made significant contributions, providing guarantees for SMEs through ABN Amro and supporting microloans via Qredits. Dutch venture capital funds, including 4impact Fund, Innovation Industries, and the European Cyber Security Tech Fund, also benefited from EIF backing.

Sustainability remained a core principle in EIB Group investments, particularly in supporting sustainable SMEs. Key agreements included 450 million euros in financing with ABN Amro, focusing on sustainable enterprises, and a ninth impact loan with Rabobank offering reduced interest rates to SMEs certified for sustainable development.